Lady survives robbery attack that left passengers dead(Graphic Photos)

A lady which simply goes by Gabriella, presumably from Rivers state has taken to Facebook to narrate her ordeal in the hands of armed robbers who attacked a vehicle where she is one of the passengers. The lady narrated how her life was spared in attack that left other passengers she was travelling with dead, …

The post Lady survives robbery attack that left passengers dead(Graphic Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

