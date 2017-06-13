Lady wakes up on the way to the mortuary after she was hit by a truck – NAIJ.COM
Lady wakes up on the way to the mortuary after she was hit by a truck
NAIJ.com gathered that a young lady who was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident 'miraculously' woke up before she was deposited at the mortuary. According to the young lady, she had been hit by a truck whose brake had failed and was on the …
Lady says she woke up on her way to the mortuary after declared dead (Photos+ details)
