Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lady wakes up on the way to the mortuary after she was hit by a truck – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Lady wakes up on the way to the mortuary after she was hit by a truck
NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.com gathered that a young lady who was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident 'miraculously' woke up before she was deposited at the mortuary. According to the young lady, she had been hit by a truck whose brake had failed and was on the …
Lady says she woke up on her way to the mortuary after declared dead (Photos+ details)Information Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.