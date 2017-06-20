Lagos announces evacuation of abandoned vehicles on roads

The Government of Lagos State has announced that it will begin evacuation of abandoned vehicles, disused vehicles and tricycles littering the state. The information was shared by the state via its Facebook page on Tuesday, adding that a taskforce has already been inaugurated, as the exercise is scheduled to kick off from July 1, 2017. […]

