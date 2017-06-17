Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos Apapa road to be shut down for one-year

A section of the Apapa Wharf will be shut down for one-year to enable its construction. The Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, said this at the official signing of Memorandum of Understanding and handing over of the project to the sponsors. The N4.34bn project is jointly sponsored by Dangote, Flour Mills companies and Federal Government. […]

