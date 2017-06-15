Lagos Arrests Land Grabbing Kingpin

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Government Special Task Force on Land Grabbing set up by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday said it has arrested one Kamorudeen Lamina alias Sir K Oluwo, notorious for land grabbing activities, terrorizing the people of the state especially residents of Ikorodu areas of the state.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbing, Mr. Jide Bakare who revealed this to journalists said his office had received petitions written by innocent residents who have been deprived of their legitimate investment in landed property by the unscrupulous gang of Lamina who had been a torn in the flesh of his victims.

According to him, the Omo Onile Kingpin was arrested on Thursday by men of the Special Taskforce on Land Grabbing, who had been on his trail for a very long time, adding that he fell into the waiting hands of the Taskforce when he was tricked out of his hiding in a well-orchestrated operation carried out in the Alausa area of the state.

Bakare added that the arrest of Sir K Oluwo by his team was a clear indication of the commitment of the Ambode-led administration to ensure that the lives and property of residents across the state was secured and protected under the law.

He said the state government had made its zero tolerance stance against land grabbing offences very clear, just as he assured that every legitimate investment made in the state would be protected by the government.

The Chairman, further assured residents that information given by them against the nefarious activities of land grabbers will be treated with utmost confidence.

According to him, the state government would immediately begin the prosecution of the arrested Omo Onile Kingpin, to serve as a deterrent to others that no one is above the law in Lagos State.

While warning those in the act to steer clear of Lagos, Bakare also said that the Task Force would intensify efforts to make the state unbearable for their nefarious activities.

The post Lagos Arrests Land Grabbing Kingpin appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

