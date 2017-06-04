LAGOS AT 50: Hoteliers greet Ambode, beg him to intervene on multiple taxes

Governor Akinwumi Ambode has been enjoined to sustain the momentum of infrastructural development of Lagos State which his administration is spearheading.

Making this appeal in a congratulatory message to the governor on the occasion of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state, Lagos Hoteliers Association , LHA , expressed satisfaction with the pace Ambode has been driving development in the state since he assumed office.

LHA President, Aare Tola Odunuga, noted that Lagos has not only remained a “shinning centre of excellence” since it was created but also that it has become a melting point for all Nigerians.

‘’We are rejoicing with Lagos State on the occasion of its 50th anniversary celebration. We are happy that, right from its creation, Lagos has been blessed with visionary leaders starting from the pioneer military governor, Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson, till the man in the saddle, Mr Akinwumi Ambode. These leaders, have contributed a lot in making Lagos what it is today, the Dubai of Africa. We pray that Lagos state continue to witness monumental development and growth”, Odunuga stated.

Urging Ambode to remain focused in his transformation agenda, the LHA boss asked Lagosians to continue to give their support to the governor.

Appealing to Ambode to address the issue of multiple taxation and levies imposed on hoteliers in the state by different government agencies including local governments, he lamented that the situation was adversely affecting the hospitality business.

“We call on Governor Akinwumi Ambode to use his good office to intervene in our case. We want the governor as a matter of urgency to help save our business from the present economic challenges and imminent collapse by ensuring that all taxes we are paying should be harmonized into one. The present arrangement where we pay taxes on some items to state and local governments, and at times to the Federal Government is untidy. We want these taxes to be harmonized into one. We also want to make special appeal to him to reduce Consumption Tax from 5 percent to 2.5 percent,” he stated.

“We believe our members are partners with government in creating job opportunities but in a situation where we pay 24 different taxes, this is not only too much but are also capable of sending us out of business. Some of these taxes which are overlapping and which are being collected from our members by the Federal, State, and Local governments include Company Tax, Value Added Tax, Hotel License, Personal Income Tax, Environment Impact Assessment, Parking Permits, Waste Water Killing Request, Land Use Charge, Radio and TV Permit among a host of others. We also appeal to the governor to exempt us from payment of Consumption Tax on Drinks and Foods”.

The post LAGOS AT 50: Hoteliers greet Ambode, beg him to intervene on multiple taxes appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

