Lagos-based bizman in prison custody over fake products

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, remanded a Lagos-based businessman, Benson Maduka, in prison custody over alleged importation and sale of unregistered cosmetic products.

Trial judge, Justice Abdulaziz Anka , ordered that Maduka be remanded after he was arraigned by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on two-count charge of importing and selling fake cosmetic products.

According to NAFDAC prosecutor, Umar Shamaki, the accused person imported unregistered lotion and whitener contrary to Section 1 (1) of the Food, Drug and Related Product Act and punishable under Section 6 (a) of the same Act.

Maduka, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justices Anka has adjourned the case till June 14 for the hearing of the accused person’s bail application and the commencement of trial.

In a related development, Justice Anka also convicted and imposed a fine of N150,000 on a trader, Izuchukwu Chikelu, for the sale of fake cosmetic products.

The judge convicted Chikelu, who pleaded guilty to a five-count charge of possession and sale of some fake cosmetic products without lawful authorisation, brought against him by NAFDAC.

The convict, who was first arraigned on May 8, had pleaded guilty to the charge, a development which made the judge to adjourn the case till yesterday, for review of fact and sentencing.

In his judgment, Justice Anka noted the conduct of the convict in court and the fact that the sections of the law under which he was docked gave the court the discretion of imposing a fine.

He, therefore, ordered the convict to pay N50,000 on counts one and two, N50,000 on counts three and four and another N50,000 on count five.

The post Lagos-based bizman in prison custody over fake products appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

