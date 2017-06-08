Lagos, BASF sign MoU on mobile science academy

Lagos State government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BASF West Africa to formalise their mutual commitment to the establishment of a Mobile Science Academy to conduct research and promote innovation in the science education sector of the state. Speaking at the signing of the MoU, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said the need for…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Lagos, BASF sign MoU on mobile science academy appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

