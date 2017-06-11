Lagos Begins Recruitment of 27,500 Sanitation Workers

Scores of Lagosians are already applying to be employed as Community Sanitation Workers (CSW) under the ongoing recruitment exercise of 27, 500 workers by the Lagos State government.

It is understood that the three days exercise being carried out by the Cleaner Lagos Initiative had already attracted thousands of applications from interested workers.

ThisDay quoted Ibrahim Fearon, who spoke on behalf of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative on Saturday at the Agege venue of the ongoing recruitment exercise, as saying that those being employed are not just street sweepers but an employee of the state government.

“There is a career part to it. We want to put some dignity into it.‎ They don’t only get tax free monthly pay, they are pensionable. They also get accident insurance and to avoid spending money on transportation”, he said.

While explaining that the Cleaner Lagos Initiative is about improving the whole of Lagos to make the environment cleaner‎, Fearon added that those employed will also enjoy life insurance and health insurance.

The post Lagos Begins Recruitment of 27,500 Sanitation Workers appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

