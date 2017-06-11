Lagos council polls: APC lawmakers appeal for calm

Some Lagos lawmakers on Sunday urged All Progressives Congress (APC) members aggrieved following the outcome of the party’s chairmanship and councillorship primaries for forthcoming council elections in the state to embrace peace. The lawmakers spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos following some protests against the party’s flagbearers. Mr Abiodun Tobun (APC-Epe I) of the Lagos State House of Assembly, appealed to aggrieved members not to destroy the party, but to be peaceful and work for its progress.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

