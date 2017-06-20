Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos government to begin evacuation of abandoned vehicles on roads

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos Government have announced that it will begin evacuating abandoned vehicles , disused vehicles and tricycles littering the state. According to message on the state government’s Facebook page, a taskforce that will carry this out have already been inaugurated, as the exercise is scheduled to kick off from July 1, 2017. Here’s the message; “LASG […]

