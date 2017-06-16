Lagos law firm host maiden yatch race

By Chris Onuoha

Lovers of water sports had a swell day amidst fun and glamour as Detail Commercial Solicitors (DETAIL), an enterprising Lagos law firm held the maiden edition of ‘DETAIL Pursuit Race’; sailing competition Saturday June 10, 2017 at the Lagos Yacht Club, Onikan, Lagos.

The high society event which was graced by special dignitaries, made up of clients of Detail Commercial Solicitors, members of the yacht club and other invited guests. As the race kicked off, a total number of 24 boats comprising 9 Lightning, 11 Hobie, and 4 Mixed Monohull participated in this first annual race, which produced winners in different categories who were awarded trophies for their commendable performances on water. Eddie Avy and Gabriel Hunsa, emerged the overall winner of the DETAIL Pursuit Race and were presented with trophies as the crowd and well-wishers cheered.

Other top winners in the different categories included; Henk Wymenga and Onne Van Wyde who won the 1st place for the Mixed Monohull Class category; Marc Coakley and Pauline Voyeau, who displaced others to emerge 1st place winners for the Hobie Class Category; and Robert Bal and Martijn Bekke, who won the 1st place for the Lightning Class category. Besides the exciting activities on water, the boat race witnessed live music amid food and drinks at the yacht club, while DETAIL further presented its corporate branded goodies to guests and participants.

Ayuli Jemide, lead partner, DETAIL Commercial Solicitors while explaining the rationale behind the sponsorship said “The law firm was pleased to support the Lagos Yacht Club’s sailing activities and also give back by sponsoring the race, at the same time assuring the leadership of the yacht club of the law firm’s commitment at making the DETAIL Pursuit Race an annual event.”

In a response, David Kruyt, Commodore, Lagos Yacht Club, thanked DETAIL for sponsoring the race while looking forward to a continued partnership, and encouraging more Nigerians to participate in boat yachting beefing up the membership of the club from its 70 percent foreign and 30 percent Nigerian ratio.

Guests at the race event expressed delight at having attended and commended the law firm for a well organised race. A guest, Emmanuel Katepa, client of the law firm, described the race as a unique platform for unwinding, networking and furthering the cordial relationship that exist between his organisation and DETAIL. “This is unique and beyond the usual Corporate Social Responsibility. For me, DETAIL has taken another bold step even outside the confines of the very busy corporate environment to a more relaxing and most-friendly place I have ever been to in Lagos”, Katepa said.

Another client of Detail Commercial Solicitors, Charles Ojo noted that there is no other way to appreciate and even woo clients than such as wonderful outing in one of the finest and exclusive places in Lagos. According to him, the law firm, which is known for excellence, surpassed the expectations of the clients at the Saturday event; from the unique boat yacht competition, feting on choice food and drinks and even souvenirs.

“This exclusive event has emboldened my company to further sustain it business relationship with Detail Commercial Solicitors. It has been an exciting weekend outing on water, I am considering joining the race next year because the Lead Partner has assured on sustenance of the event annually”, Ojo said

