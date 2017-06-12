Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos L/G election: Bus conductors urged to vote massively

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Politics

Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN) on Monday urged its members to massively participate in the forthcoming local government election in Lagos State. BCAN President, Mr Israel Adeshola made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. He called on all conductors in the state to ensure that they obtained their voter cards which, saying it was their only access to vote during the election.

