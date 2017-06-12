Lagos LG polls: Aspirant rejects APC’s candidate imposition

By Onozure Dania

lagos—A councillorship aspirant in Lagos State, Oriola Molomo, has described as “unacceptable” alleged imposition of a councillorship aspirant on the people of Ward H, Mushin Local Government Area, of Lagos by the hierarchy of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Molomo, who accused Lagos APC of trying to “disfranchise” him, even when he remains the most popular aspirant in the ward, said in a letter to the Lagos APC Chairman, that he was prevented from being voted for when he got to the venue of the primary election for his ward with his teeming supporters on May 29, 2017 as the gate was firmly locked.

He said: “Nobody, not even the party representatives were allowed entry. All of us were there from 8a.m. till 7p.m.”

I make bold to say that I am the most popular of all the councillorship aspirants in ward H, in Mushin council.

“I also have the voting strength. I have waited and stepped down a lot of times for other candidates. I and my supporters are party loyalists. We do not want any reason for my supporters to be disappointed. The rumour is that the ticket had been given to a political neophyte who can’t even show himself on the streets of Ward H,” Molomo said.

He called on the state party hierarchy to reverse the great injustice meted on to him.

The post Lagos LG polls: Aspirant rejects APC’s candidate imposition appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

