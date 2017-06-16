Lagos LG Primaries: APC leaders in new peace moves – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Lagos LG Primaries: APC leaders in new peace moves
Vanguard
ALL seems not well in the Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, as agitations and petitions have continued to trail the outcome of the local government election primaries. These kinds of reactions are also trailing the submission of …
Reverse Results of Lagos Council Primaries, Coalition Tells APC
APC has no pact with AD, says ex-commissioner
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!