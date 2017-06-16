Lagos opens website to register undergraduates for employment, entrepreneurship

The Lagos State Government on Thursday announced the opening of its website to register intending applicants for the 2017 edition of Ready.Set.Work(RSW) scheme. The scheme is an entrepreneurship and employability initiative designed to equip final year students of tertiary institutions in the state with the right skills to add value to the society. Hide quoted […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

