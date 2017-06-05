Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos Pays N1.84bn to Pensioners in One Year – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 5, 2017


Lagos Pays N1.84bn to Pensioners in One Year
The Lagos State Government has said that it paid a total of N1.84billion to pensioners between March 2016 and April 2017, just as it has conducted a verification exercise on non-pensionable staff in the 20 Local Government Council (LGCs) and 37 Local …
