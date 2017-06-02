Lagos Plans to Become Africa’s Third Largest Economy

The Lagos State Government says it is investing in Information and Communications Technology to push the state from the fifth largest to the third largest economy in Africa.

“We will need a new generation of technology literate graduates to drive that forward and ensure that Lagos State becomes the third largest economy at the turn of the next decade of this century,” the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, said.

He stated this on Thursday at a quarterly forum organised by the Bridge International Academies. The forum was tagged, ‘Leapfrogging Social Impact through Technology’.

Bank-Olemoh added, “The appetite for investment in technology must continue to increase as this has become the most viable way to feed the growth of many social and economic indices.

“As we seek to educate our burgeoning population for the future, we are pleased to be partnering strategically with the Bridge to achieve our target.”

He had earlier called on other state governments to emulate Lagos, saying that their appetite for investment in technology must continue to increase, “as this has become the most viable platform to revving the growth of many social and economic indices.”

In calling for government at all levels to continue to invest in technology to drive national growth, he stated that Lagos State recently inaugurated her education-technology programme.

