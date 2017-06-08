Lagos police detains suspected Kwara cultist who threw rival into lagoon

Officers at the Ebute Ero Police Division in Lagos state are now holding in their custody, a suspected cult member identified as Ahmed Suleiman for allegedly killing a man said to be a member of a rival gang. Punch reports that 27-year-old Suleiman connived with two others at large to throw the victim, whose name […]

