Lagos State begins graduate internship programme for 250 youths

The Lagos State has begun the graduate internship programme for unemployed youths in the state in a bid to give them opportunity to develop employability skills which are often vital in securing employment. The three-month programme at the Onikan Youth Centre, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Thursday, Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Babatunde Durosimi-Etti said …

The post Lagos State begins graduate internship programme for 250 youths appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

