Lagos State declares June 12 as public holiday

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Government has declared Monday as a public holiday to mark June 12 celebration in the State. A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tunju Bello, on behalf of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, said that the State remains committed to the ideals of the annulled 1993 Presidential election. Ambode explained that […]

