Lagos State Polytechnic Staff Unions Resumes Indefinite Strike.

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Education, News

The Lagos State polytechnic staff unions  (ASUP,SSANIP,NASU) resumed the suspended strike action after the expiration of the 21days ultimatum given to the management to respond to their requests. The 21days ultimatum however has elapsed yesterday 4th of June 2017. In other words, they would now resume their indefinite strike today. All normal academic and non-academic …

