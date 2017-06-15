Lagos State University 2017/2018 Postgraduate Admission Announced

This is to inform the general public that the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the under-listed postgraduate programmes for the 2017/2018 academic session; 1. FACULTY OF ARTS A. Department of African Languages. M. A. Yoruba Literature & Culture B. Department of History and International Studies i. …

The post Lagos State University 2017/2018 Postgraduate Admission Announced appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

