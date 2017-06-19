Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos State University CES Empowerment Programme Admission Into Fisheries & Aquaculture 2017/2018.

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the general public that applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the under-listed programmes in Lagos State University Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies. 2.0 INTRODUCTION    Youth empowerment rate in Nigeria increased to an all-time-high of 24%, in thr second quarter of 2016 and is climbing. Fisheries and Aquaculture …

The post Lagos State University CES Empowerment Programme Admission Into Fisheries & Aquaculture 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.