Lagos State University External System To Clear All Outstanding Results.

The Lagos State University has recently processed and graduated over 70%of the External System students, at both the Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels. The University has also embarked on the processing of the results of all other categories of students who may have legitimately completed their course of studies, but are yet to graduate owing to one …

The post Lagos State University External System To Clear All Outstanding Results. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

