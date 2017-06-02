Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos State University Sandwich Programme Admission Form Out On Sale 2017/2018.

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to notify the general public that  applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admissions into the Sandwich Degree Programmes of Lagos State University for the 2017/18 session. Below are the available programmes: 2.0 FACULTY OF EDUCATION B.SC (ED.), B.A (ED.) AND B.ED.: FOUR AND FIVE YEAR SANDWICH DEGREE PROGRAMMES IN THE FOLLOWING COURSES …

The post Lagos State University Sandwich Programme Admission Form Out On Sale 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.