Lagos to Begin Removal of “Abandoned and Disused” Vehicles on Roads July 1

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State government has said that starting July 1, 2017, it will begin to evacuate abandoned vehicles littering the state. In a statement on Monday, the state government said that a task force has been established to carry out the action. The state government said: LASG has established a special taskforce for the removal […]

