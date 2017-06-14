Lagos to erect bigger sculptures of Fawehinmi, Abiola

By Monsur Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government yesterday refuted reports that it was planning to replace the statues of late Chief MKO Abiola and late Chief Gani Fawehinmi at the Ojota parks with another monument.

Acting Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Adebimpe Akinshola, while reacting to a media report that the state was planning to replace the statues, said the ongoing re-modelling of both parks was to accommodate bigger sculptures of the two prominent Nigerians.

According to her, “Rather than replace the two conspicuous monuments, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture with the approval of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, commissioned group of artistes to remodel the entire park and erect a new but bigger, better and more aesthetic sculpture of the two prominent Nigerians for better appreciation of their contribution to the development of Nigeria.”

She said the Government was already set to complete the remodelling of Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola Garden at Ojota with a new statue and water fountain to enhance the aesthetic value of the park for better appreciation by visitors and enhancement of the June 12 presidential election narrative.

The Acting Commissioner said the remodelling work on Chief MKO Abiola statue commenced late January 2017 and was presently about 70 percent completed.

