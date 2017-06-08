Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagossians seek justice over tailor apprentice who was killed by Police

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Weeks after the death of a- 23 year-old tailor apprentice, identified as Jamiu Ayoade who was shot dead by a Divisional Police Officer in the Ijeshatedo area of Lagos, Yakubu Mohammed, residents of area have lamented the delay in the prosecution of the  DPO. They appealed to the police authorities not to sweep the case …

The post Lagossians seek justice over tailor apprentice who was killed by Police appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.