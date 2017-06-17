Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lai Mohammed Speak Passionately About Tonto Dikeh

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The minister of information Lia Mohammed was spotted in the same airplane with tonto Dikeh. Tonto took a snap shot with him which is uploaded on her Instagram page. According to tonto the two spoke about tonto Dikeh Foundation and the minister talked highly of her foundation and thanked her for having such great vision. …

The post Lai Mohammed Speak Passionately About Tonto Dikeh appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.