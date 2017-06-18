LAKE Rice back in market ahead of Eid-el-fitr

The Lagos State Government(LASG) said it would resume the sales of LAKE Rice at approved retail outlets across the state from Monday, June 19, ahead of the Eid-el-fitr.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Oluwatoyin Suarau, said this on Sunday while reviewing the modalities for the distribution of the rice across the state.

Suarau said that the sales would be part of the state government’s commitment to ensure food security and help residents sail through the current economic recession.

According to him, the rice which has been subsidised to ensure affordability is fresh and safe for consumption.

“The selling of the rice is auspicious, especially, with regards to the forthcoming Eid-el-fitr.

“The ministry will ensure a fair distribution of the rice across the state and ensure that the product is available during the festive period.

“’The prices of the product have not changed: a 50kg bag will sell for N12,000 while each bag of the 25kg and 10kg are going to be sold for N6,000 and N2,500 respectively,’’ he said.

The commissioner listed the approved sales’ outlets to include: Lagos State Agric Input Supply Authority Centres at Ojo, Ajah, Odogunyan in Ikorodu, and Epe.

Other will include the secretariats of all the 57 local government and local council development areas in the state.

He said they would also be available at the Agricultural Development Area Complex at Oko-Oba, Agege; LTV8 Complex in Agidingbi; the State Universal Basic Education Board complex at Maryland; the Government Technical College premises at Idimu-Alimosho and the Eko Farmers Mart, in Surulere.

