Lamboginny – Yebo (Prod. By STO)

Versatile Dancehall music star, Lamboginny has premiered his much awaited dance single “Yebo”. The franco-centric fire song is produced by STO and is expected to make it into his proposed debut “S.A.L.T” album project coming up in the 3rd quarter of the year 2017. The song has been released and premiered all over the continent […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

