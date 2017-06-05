Lamido Begins Consultation Ahead 2019 Presidential Election

By Ademola Babalola in Ibadan



Supporters of the former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, have commenced consultations with the Peoples Democratic Party Consultative Forum ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Leading a retinue of Lamido’s aides to the consultative meeting attended by supporters from across the South-west states in Ibadan at the weekend are a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) during his administration, Dr. Aminu Abdullahi Taura, Director of Press, Umar Kyari and his Personal Assistant, Umar Danjani, among others.

The forum in a carnival-like atmosphere at the Social Development Centre Hall, Samonda, Ibadan, celebrated Lamido’s giant strides when he was governor as they rounded off the marathon meeting with a communiqué that “Nigerians need a true and unbiased democrat at the helms of affairs of our country.

“That Lamido should contest at the party’s presidential primary and subsequently contest for the position of the president of Nigeria. That the PDP consultative forum members are solidly behind him.”

Speaking earlier, the forum’s regional/South-west Coordinator, Rasaq Aka, appealed to Lamido to work in tandem with other founding fathers of the party to reunite the factional members with a view to moving the party forward and ensuring victory in 2019.

Also, the Oyo State coordinator, Adeolu Adekunle, implored members of the group and the PDP in general to put the past behind them and forge a common front to return the party to its winning ways since 1999.

In his brief remarks, the former SSG, Taura, commended the group for the initiative of bringing members in the South-west under one umbrella.

He said the former governor is in the race in the interest of the masses as he begins to build bridges across the Niger to ensure victory in the 2019 presidential election.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

