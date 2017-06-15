Land grabbing: Lagos task force arrests notorious kingpin

Lagos is seen showing some strength in its effort to discourage the illegal act of land grabbing by ‘Omoniles’ as it recorded its first major breakthrough, Thursday, with the arrest of a notorious suspect known as Kamorudeen Lamina.

The state special task force on land grabbing set up by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, arrested Lamina alias Sir K Oluwo, said to have been terrorising the people of the state especially residents of Ikorodu.

The task force had been on the suspect’s trail for a long time before he eventually fell into the waiting hands of the operatives after he was tricked out of his hiding in a well-orchestrated operation carried out in the Alausa area of the state.

Jide Bakare, chairman of the task force, said his office had received tons of petitions written by innocent residents who have been deprived of their legitimate investment in landed property by the unscrupulous activities of Lamina.

According to Bakare, the arrest of ‘Sir K Oluwo’ is an indication of the commitment of the state government to making sure that the lives and property of residents across the state are secured and protected under the law.

The chairman, further assured residents that information given by them against the nefarious activities of land grabbers will be treated with utmost confidence.

He said the government would proceed with the prosecution of Lamina, to serve as a deterrent to others that no one is above the law in Lagos State. He warned others in the act to steer clear of Lagos, as effort would be intensified towards stamping out land grabbing.

Adeniji Kazeem, the state attorney general and commissioner for justice, earlier this year, promised to go after any godfather aiding and abetting the criminal activities of the Omo Oniles in the state, saying “no matter who you are and your Status, we will come after you and prosecute you”.

JOSHUA BASSEY

