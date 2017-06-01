Landmark University 2017 Undergraduate Admission Screening, Eligibility & Registration Details Out.

This is to inform the general public that the Landmark University (LMU) through her management has announced the admission screening exercise for 2016/2017 academic session. For available undergraduate programmes and their specific requirements, visit http://admission.lmu.edu.ng/degree-programmes/ GENERAL REQUIREMENTS The minimum entry requirements for admission into Landmark University are credit passes in 5 subjects at the SSCE/GCE …

The post Landmark University 2017 Undergraduate Admission Screening, Eligibility & Registration Details Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

