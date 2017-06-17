LASG arraigns suspected land grabber in Court

A suspected notorious land grabber, identified as Chief Kamorudeen Lamina has been arraigned by the Lagos State Government fbefore a Special Offences Court sitting in Oshodi over alleged forceful dispossession of residents from their legitimate rights to land ownership. Lamina, popularly known as Sir K, was arraigned alongside six others on a six-count charge by …

The post LASG arraigns suspected land grabber in Court appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

