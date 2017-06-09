Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LASG, LCCI warn against cooking with fossil fuel

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

lagos—Worried by soaring cancer related deaths, the Lagos State Government and Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, have warned that use of fossil fuels for cooking could further worsen such cases in the state.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

They gave the warning while handling over Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, to scores of Christians women under the for Catholic Women Association of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, in Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government, aimed at ending use of fossil fuel as cooking option in Lagos State.

Addressing the women, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Manager of Gas Terminalling and Distribution ltd, Michael Olajide, emphasized the benefits of using clean fuels like LPG for cooking and how to safely use LPG cylinders in a better way to prevent any undue accident.

Also, the Managing Director, Felix Ekundayo, argued that the gesture to the association was to encourage low-income earners to switch to using cleaner and cost effective fuels like LPG.

Beneficiaries went home with filled cylinders alongside accessories like the mesh, regulator and the cooker ring, to inculcate the habit in them.

The post LASG, LCCI warn against cooking with fossil fuel appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.