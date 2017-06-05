LASG terminates 4th Mainland Bridge Concession Agreement

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered between the Lagos State Government and a consortium firm to construct the 4th Mainland Bridge at the cost of N844 billion has been terminated by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. An agreement was signed by the State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos had on 25 May, 2016 signed an MOU to build …

The post LASG terminates 4th Mainland Bridge Concession Agreement appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

