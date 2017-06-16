LASG to train 12000 students in entrepreneurship – The Punch
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
LASG to train 12000 students in entrepreneurship
The Punch
The Lagos State Government says it is set to organise internship for 12,000 students in the final and penultimate years across tertiary institutions in the state. It stated that the training, tagged, 'Ready. Set. Work' (RSW), aimed at equipping the …
Ambode: Celebrating 'Product of the Coconut' at 54
Lagos workers to align with new trends
Lagos govt. opens website to register undergraduates for internship scheme
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!