Lassa Fever: Anambra confirms one dead, 65 on surveillance

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Anambra Government on Monday confirmed that a nursing student was killed by Lassa Fever, while 65 others were being monitored. Dr Emmanuel Okafor, the Director of Public Health, State Ministry of Health, told newsmen in Awka that the deceased (name withheld) was a student in one private nursing school in Nkpor, Idemili North. Okafor said that the lady was admitted at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, on June 11.

