Lassa Fever Kills Student in Anambra; 65 Placed in Surveillance

Lassa Fever Kills Nursing Student in Anambra. The Anambra State Government, on Monday, confirmed that a nursing student was killed by Lassa Fever, while 65 others were being monitored. Director of Public Health, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Emmanuel Okafor, told newsmen in Awka that the deceased (name withheld) was a student in one private …

