LASU to conduct make-up examinations for External System Students

By Dayo Adesulu

Authorities of Lagos State University(LASU), has said it will conduct make-up examinations for External System Students (ESS) who failed their courses and those having issues with missing results.

In a release made available to Vanguard, its Acting Head, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ademola Adekoya said: “The External System has concluded arrangements to conduct make-up examinations for all courses yet to be passed by students or students with outstanding/missing results.”

According to him, the examinations for 100, 200 and 300 Levels students are scheduled to take place on Saturday July 8th and 9th 2017, while 400 and 500 Levels will have theirs on Saturday July 15th and Sunday July 16th 2017.

“Students are to note that all examinations will hold at the Main Campus, Ojo. They are to visit the online website: http://studentservices.lasu.ng/lasues_makeup for registration of courses, applicable fees and examinations time schedules,” he said.

He added that the deadline for online registration for the examination is Friday June 16th 2017.

