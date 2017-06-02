LASU to conduct make-up examinations for External System Students – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
LASU to conduct make-up examinations for External System Students
Vanguard
Authorities of Lagos State University(LASU), has said it will conduct make-up examinations for External System Students (ESS) who failed their courses and those having issues with missing results. In a release made available to Vanguard, its Acting …
LASU External System Moves To Clear Outstanding Results
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!