Late Actress Moji Olaiya’s Children Offered Scholarship

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Education, Entertainment | 0 comments

It has been gathered that the two children late Nollywood actress Moji Olaiya left behind, Mariam and Adunola have been offered scholarship by friends and well wishers of the late thespian. This was by Moji’s close friend of the deceased, Foluke Daramola, who had a chat with the Entertainer;  

