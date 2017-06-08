Late arrival stalls Mercy Aigbe’s husband’s trial

The late arrival of Nollywood star actress, Mercy Aigbe yesterday stalled the commencement of trial of her estranged husband, Olanrewaju Gentry before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court. Gentry is facing charges bordering on domestic violence offences for allegedly beating and inflicting injuries on his wife contrary to provisions of Protection Against Domestic Violence and Connected …

