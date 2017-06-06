Pages Navigation Menu

Late footballer Cheick Tiote’s final words to friend few hours before his death

Here are the final words of former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote who died yesterday after collapsing during a training session in China. A friend of his, Yusuf Abubakar Tumi shared their Whatsapp conversation where he said; “May Allah make us bigger in heaven, not on earth. Earth will finish, heaven won’t” Yusuf shared the messages on Twitter […]

