Late goals hand Chile 2-0 win over Cameroon in Confederations Cup

Alexis Sanchez came on as a second half substitute to inspire Chile to a 2-0 victory over Cameroon in their opening FIFA Confederations Cup outing on Sunday. But he had to share the spotlight with the video assistant referee as the game’s on-field officials had to get a helping hand from their off-field colleagues. Sanchez provided the cross for Arturo Vidal to head home their 81st minute opener and he inspired the second goal as well.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

