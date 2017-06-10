Late Uche Okafor’s daughter graduates from US university

BY Juliet Ebirim

Late legendary Super Eagles defender, Uche Okafor might have passed on to the great beyond but his legacies live on. Six years after his demise in Dallas, Texas, US, one of his great gifts to the world, his daughter, Tochuckwu Okafor has graduated from the University of Texas in flying in colours.

Since the passing away of the great footballer, his wife, Ify Okafor has stood firm like a rock, playing the double role of a mother and a father. That her daughter has passed out of one of the great Universities of the United States of America is a testament to the resolve of the indomitable, dutiful mother, who would leave no stone unturned in seeing to it that her seeds and that of her late husband succeed in life.

The post Late Uche Okafor’s daughter graduates from US university appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

