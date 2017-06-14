Latimer Road fire: huge blaze breaks out in 24-storey apartment block in London – The Guardian
Latimer Road fire: huge blaze breaks out in 24-storey apartment block in London
A fire has broken out in a tower block in west London with fears that people are trapped in their homes. The fire in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower on Latimer Road near Notting Hill started in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Firefighters battle massive blaze that has engulfed a block of flats in London
The Latest: Residents Being Evacuated From Burning Building
People trapped in London towering inferno
