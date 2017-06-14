Laura Ikeji’s Husband Ogbonna Kanu Disgraced on Instagram for Living a ‘Fake Life’ – The Olisa Blogazine
Laura Ikeji's Husband Ogbonna Kanu Disgraced on Instagram for Living a 'Fake Life'
The drama started after folks discovered that the flight photo he shared on his Instagram days ago, in which he bragged about flying to New York, was actually an old photo from 2016, when he flew with his older brother Nwankwo Kanu on Qatar Airways.
Entertainment Laura Ikeji's Husband 'Ogbonna Kanu' Busted Faking It On Instagram
