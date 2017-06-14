Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Ogbonna Kanu Disgraced on Instagram for Living a ‘Fake Life’ – The Olisa Blogazine

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Olisa Blogazine

Laura Ikeji's Husband Ogbonna Kanu Disgraced on Instagram for Living a 'Fake Life'
The Olisa Blogazine
The drama started after folks discovered that the flight photo he shared on his Instagram days ago, in which he bragged about flying to New York, was actually an old photo from 2016, when he flew with his older brother Nwankwo Kanu on Qatar Airways.
Entertainment Laura Ikeji's Husband 'Ogbonna Kanu' Busted Faking It On InstagramNigerian Bulletin

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.